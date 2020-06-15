Comfortably cool morning followed by increasingly warm week

Comfortably cool start to this morning with many of us dipping back down into the low 50s. Some of our northern counties briefly dipped down to the upper 40s earlier. We’re dry and sunny to start off our work week. Dew points are down in the 30s so noticeably dry! Drink lots of water and grab your lip balm. Moisture levels will slowly climb this week but not really feeling the humidity until the weekend.

We’ll warm nicely today as we return to the 70s by lunchtime. Plenty of sunshine is expected start to finish but a few clouds will float in this afternoon. A low to our east will push showers back into Ohio which will allow those clouds to get to us.

Great weather this week. Temperatures will get warmer each day as we climb back to above average. Numbers in the 90s are possible by the end of the week and then enough moisture will arrive to bring us some much-needed rain by the weekend.