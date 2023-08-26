While Saturday was still humid, it definitely wasn’t as humid compared to the last few days across Central Indiana. Dew points topped out in the lower 70s, which is a good 8-10° below what the humidity levels were Wednesday-Friday around here. Now thanks to a cold front that passed through, get ready for a much-deserved week with lower humidity levels and quiet conditions.

Last night and very early this morning, many hometowns saw heavy rain and even some flooding. Spots in Parke County reported seeing nearly 5.0″ of rain! The line of storms just skimmed Indianapolis with the airport officially picking up 0.01″ of rain.

Observed Rainfall from Overnight Storms

Minus a stray shower before midnight tonight, the entire next week calls for no rain. In addition, thanks to northwest flow returning and the hot dome retreating, Hoosiers can expect temperatures slightly below normal for the most part this week. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for Sunday, and Monday along with most spots on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures move up a smidge on Tuesday.

The Jet Stream Set Up For This Week

Not to mention that this entire week, drier Canadian air will be around giving dew points much below last week. It wouldn’t surprise me if we had a few spots seeing dew points in the upper 40s to near 50° at times. This is 30° less than the peak humidity levels the past week!

Dew Points Sunday PM Dew Points Monday PM

Temperature Departures From Normal This Week

Notice that by Friday, we’ll start to get a bit warmer with highs approaching the mid-to-upper 80s. It’s entirely possible by Labor Day weekend, above-normal temperatures will return to the forecast. While early to specify, I think high temperatures near or hitting 90° by Labor Day at this point is not out of the question. In fact, above-normal temperatures are favored for much of the country as the hot dome is forecast to expand east again. The graphic below is targeted for the first week of September.

Needless to say, enjoy the sun-filled and comfortable week ahead! Give those air conditioners a needed break as overnight lows will be in the 50s most nights. A few spots could even get into the upper 40s.