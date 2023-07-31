It is a refreshing morning across central Indiana with temperatures dropping into the 50s and lower 60s. The humidity levels are falling below 60-degrees, which is making it feel much more comfortable outside. Today is going to be the pick-of-the-week with sunshine, less humid conditions, and highs in the mid-80s.

The Indiana State Fair is closed today, but the weather will be ideal to visit Colts Training Camp this morning or if you plan on going to a local pool!

High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the region rain-free through midweek. However, scattered storms will creep back into Indiana by Wednesday afternoon as a storm system clips our southwestern counties. Most of the rainfall will impact the Mississippi River Valley midweek and it will only bring a chance of rain for a portion of the area.

Do not cancel outdoor plans this week because rain chances will be low for much of the workweek. Another storm system will travel across the Great Lakes region by the weekend, and it will bring our highest chance for showers and storms this week.

The weather may be comfortable now, but you will want to prepare for the high heat again at the end of the week. Temperatures are going to gradually rise and eventually peak into the lower 90s again. Humidity levels will climb to tropical levels too, which will make the heat more uncomfortable heading into next weekend.

We are wrapping up the month of July with more than six inches of rainfall in Indianapolis! The city will end the month with a surplus of rainfall (+1.76”), which did help improve the drought conditions that formed late May into June. However, 75% of the state is still considered “abnormally dry” with 25% of it under a “moderate drought.”