Comfortable and warm Wednesday, rain chances return by the end of the week

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out this morning in Northern Indiana but otherwise expect another dry day with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures today will top off in the upper 70’s with a few clouds but mostly sunny otherwise. Dewpoints will stay in the 50’s, meaning you can expect another comfortable day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Thursday temperatures will be back in the middle and upper 80’s. The humidity returns Thursday too. We will add a few more clouds but no rain chances are expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Friday the rain chances return. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Shower and storms chances stick around for the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The Weather Prediction Center has all of Central Indiana expecting excessive rainfall by Tuesday and I agree. I think by the time all is said and done 4-6″+ is not out of the question. On top off the heavy rain we saw over this past weekend plus already saturated soils, flooding is going to be a big concern into next week. Stay weather aware as we head into the weekend.