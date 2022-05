INDIANAPOLIS – Nothing but sunshine for the rest of this weekend!

Saturday at a glance

Warming trend for Sunday and beyond

Ridging will take hold over Indiana and bring our temperatures to the mid 80s by Sunday. Later into the week, near 90 degree weather isn’t out of the question!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

It’s back to the sunshine and dry weather for race day! Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s on Sunday.