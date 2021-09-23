Coldest night in four months; a chance for rain this weekend

A slow-moving storm system brought 2 to 5 inches of rain the state this week. Monthly rainfall deficits were wiped out with most areas receiving much-needed rainfall. Behind the cold front temperatures were in the 60s Thursday and tonight will be the coldest night since last May.

Milder temperatures in the 70s, will return for Friday and we’ll have dry weather for Football Friday Night. Wet weekends have been common this year and another cold front will move across the state late Friday night and bring a few showers through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of and inch. Highs will stay near 70 this weekend with a full day of sunshine Sunday.

