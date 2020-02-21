Coldest morning of the week followed by great weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is taking over in a big way! No severe weather expected at all in the USA today! Hardly any activity at all. We'll have a gorgeous blue sky today with tons of sunshine brightening up the end of the week.

It is the coldest morning of the week so bundle up! Coats and gloves definitely needed all morning long. Highs will still be below average but better than Thursday since we will get a little above freezing across the area. Sunshine will dominate the day and not really worried about a wind chill factor so it should shape up to be a pretty nice day.

As high pressure slides east across the country, we'll see our wind shift to the south which will help our temperatures Friday but mainly impact the weekend by pumping in more comfortable air.

Highs this weekend will soar above average so a great forecast for February! The breeze will kick up to 15mph but that's not going to feel icy like the wind earlier this week. Expect a cold start to Saturday but by lunchtime we'll be much more comfortable.

Rain will roll in Sunday night to kick off a much more active pattern. Temperatures will stay strong for the beginning of the week but tumble by the end which will support a changeover from rain into snow.