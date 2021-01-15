Colder with gusty winds and snow this weekend

Central Indiana went from sunshine Friday morning to gusty winds, colder temperatures and snow showers Friday afternoon. A powerful area of low pressure will continue to dominate weather across the Ohio Valley this weekend. We’ll have gusty winds and snow showers with up to a half-inch accumulation overnight. As the strong winds blow the snow around visibility will be near zero at times.

Snow showers are also in the forecast through Saturday with up an inch of snow possible Saturday afternoon. Light light snow will continue for the second half of the weekend and may accumulate up to one inch Sunday afternoon.

Expect a dry Monday morning with more light snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.

So far, January has been a mild month with temperatures running 4 degrees above average. The month has also been dry. We’ve had less than an inch of precipitation, with only .2″ of snow. We have only had one 1″ snowfall this season, and we are almost 9″ below average for the season.

Light snow is possible this weekend.

Expect a cold, windy Saturday.

Expect a cold, windy Sunday.

Seasonal snow has been below average so far.