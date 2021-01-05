Colder Wednesday morning; lots of clouds

A bit hazy this morning but the wintry mix is exiting to the east. We had a quick burst of that wintry mix move through Central Indiana early this morning.

The rest of the morning will just be cloudy, breezy, and cool. Temperatures are around freezing but a wind chill has made it feel as cold as the teens near Kokomo.

Highs will be normal this afternoon as we make it back to the upper 30s. We could see some sunshine this afternoon but clouds fill back in overnight.

Colder Wednesday morning but it should shape up to be a decent day. Highs will briefly hit 40 and clouds won’t go anywhere.

The 7-day forecast is very quiet for the rest of the forecast period. We may have a few flurries on Thursday but even that chance is lowering.