We have a lot going on the forecast these next few days! From big temperature swings to rain and snow chances, it’s all coming our way.

Out the door Thursday morning temperatures aren’t too bad for mid February. However, they really aren’t going to budge much throughout the day. After dropping a couple more degrees this morning, we only rebound to the mid 30s this afternoon. There will be a few flurries around along with a mostly cloudy skies as well.

The more active weather comes tomorrow. A clipper system will bring us a warmup and rain chances as we close out the work week. Showers will be around by the morning commute, so don’t forget your umbrella out the door Friday morning. Showers will continue off and on throughout the day, all the way into the evening. The warm front associated with this system will take temperatures to warmer levels in the upper 40s. However, a cold front will follow on Friday evening, transitioning what’s left of our rain into widely scattered light snow, and send temperatures plummeting.

The weekend will be much colder. Highs both Saturday and Sunday only reach the mid to upper 20s. After a few lingering flurries on Saturday, our attention turns to another clipper system that passes through on Sunday. This will bring light snow back to the area by the afternoon and evening with light accumulations possible.

Good news! If you’re done with the wintry feel, we do have MUCH warmer air heading our way. After a cold start to the week (Valentine’s Day), we will see highs climbing to the mid and upper 50s by the middle of the week.