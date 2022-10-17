INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a few clouds. Kids will need heavy jackets as they head out the door this morning for the bus stop. We are riding the temperature roller coaster this week with a lot of dry time.

Colder air moves in

A storm system is moving across the Great Lakes. This is bringing winds out of the north and bringing cold temperatures too. Temperatures today will top off in the middle and upper 40s with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. With the dry ground conditions and windy conditions again, there is an elevated fire danger for the afternoon.

Tracking first snow chances in Indiana

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. Some isolated showers are possible in the late evening hours. Air higher up in the atmosphere will be below freezing, so a few snowflakes mixing in will be possible. I do not expect much in the way of accumulation. The heaviest of the snow would be towards the Great Lakes.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in some spots. Cover or take in any plants to avoid damage. Areas that drop into a hard freeze (28° or less) would see the end of the growing season.

Another cold day Tuesday, showers possible

We could be starting off our Tuesday with a few flurries around, mainly north of I-70. Ground temperatures are too warm so I don’t expect any accumulations. Tuesday temperatures will climb into the middle 40s with some scattered showers. I am not expecting a washout day, just a few showers around. Overnight lows again will drop into the lower 30s.

Warming trend the rest of the week

Wednesday temperatures will top off in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. The rest of the week will be warmer with temperatures back in the middle 60s by Friday! It will be a dry end to the week as well, not great news for our drought conditions.