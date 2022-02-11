A cold front moved across central Indiana Friday and brought up to a half inch of rain. A second cold front will move through overnight and bring much colder air to the state. Our temperatures will fall into the 20s and our precipitation will change from rain to isolated, light snow showers before ending.

The cold air will be with us through the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 20s. A few flurries will be around on Saturday but a clipper system on Sunday will a stronger chance for snow showers starting in the afternoon.

Hang in there though this chilly weekend as we do have a warm up on the way. After a cold start to next week with Valentine’s Day highs near freezing, we will see highs climbing to the mid and upper 50s by the middle of the week.

So far this has been a wet month.

So far this has been a snowy month.

Wet weekends have been common so far this year.

Expect a few flurries Saturday.

Light snow will develop late Sunday.

A warm up will start next Tuesday.

For the Super Bowl this Sunday the Rams and Bengals will play in steamy conditions. Heat Advisories are in place for southern California through Sunday evening. Temperatures Sunday afternoon at SoFi stadium will be in the mid 80s and this year could end up being the warmest Super Bowl on record. The record is currently held by Super Bowl VII when the Dolphins took on the Redskins back in 1973. That game was also held in Los Angeles.