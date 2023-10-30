It may be a dreary open to the day with chilly temperatures and cloudy skies, but there should be more sunshine heading into the afternoon. Skies will be clearing from west to east as the storm system departs from the Ohio Valley.

This morning, lows dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the state. The northerly winds even created wind chills into the upper 20s! Highs today are going to be noticeably cooler and only rise back into the mid-40s this afternoon.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight through 10 AM Tuesday. After 10 PM, temperatures are going to fall below the freezing mark and will sharply drop into the mid-20s overnight. This will result in a hard freeze and widespread frost early tomorrow morning. The heavy, winter coat will be necessary for kids waiting at the bus stop tomorrow morning. You may even need to factor in time to warm-up your vehicles if they sit outside overnight.

The forecast on Halloween is going to be a spooky one for trick-or-treaters! During the day, central Indiana will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs only rising into the lower 40s. By the evening, areas of flurries are expected to develop. It’s going to be blustery too with wind gusts up to 25 MPH.

The chilly temperatures and strong winds will create wind chills down into the lower 30s during peak trick-or-treating hours! Find ways to stay warm for Halloween festivities by planning to wear layers and adding a hat and gloves to your kids’ costumes!