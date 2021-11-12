Colder for the weekend with the chance for our first flakes

We’re off the a much colder start Friday morning compared to where we were Thursday. Our first of a series of cold fronts moved through on Thursday and swept our milder temperatures away. Wind chills out the door early this morning are near or below freezing. A heavier coat is recommended as you’re headed out. Don’t forget the sunglasses too. We’re starting the day off with beautiful, sunny skies.

We’ll keep breezy and cool temperatures around all day. Highs this afternoon will only rise to near 50°.

Clouds will move back in this afternoon and evening, ahead of our next cold front. Most will stay dry this evening, but a few isolated showers are possible, along with a few flurries. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be out for high school football tonight. It will still be breezy and wind chills will likely be in the 20s by 10 o’clock.

Our second cold front passes tonight, sending temperatures to the low 30s by early Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will remain quite chilly with highs only in the 40s. A few more flurries are possible Saturday morning and again Saturday night. Better chances for snow will arrive early Sunday morning, where some locations could see a light coating. Any accumulation won’t last very long as snow showers are expected to mix with rain while temperatures rise Sunday morning.

Our weather pattern sends us on a roller coaster ride as temperatures rise back to near 60° mid week, before falling again.