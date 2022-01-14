Colder for the weekend with snow chances

Parts of central Indiana are off to a foggy start as we close out the work week. Along with reduced visibility, there’s a small chance to see some patchy drizzle or flurries this morning as well. This could create isolated slick spots on the roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses. While there are no widespread issues, allowing yourself some extra time to take it slower on your morning commute is recommended.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures cooler from where they were Thursday afternoon. Highs today will rise to near seasonal averages, in the mid to upper 30s.

We are closely watching a winter storm system that has prompted Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches across much of the region. If you’re a snow lover, bad news… Indiana is not included in any of these alerts, although our neighboring states are.

The path of this storm system is projected to stay mainly to our west tonight and continue to push to our south by tomorrow morning. We certainly could see some flurries and light snow accumulations of a few tenths of an inch, primarily in our western and southern counties overnight. Even though that’s not a lot, remember, IT DOESN’T TAKE A LOT of snow to create SLICK road conditions. Be careful as you’re traveling early Saturday.

As this low pressure system moves to our south, it will start to pull in moisture from the Gulf and then lift back to the north and east into Sunday evening. The current favorable path of this storm would only graze eastern Indiana with light snow showers, while more of us could still see some flurries. Small changes in the track of this system could create a big change in snowfall amounts, so keep checking back for updates as we get them.