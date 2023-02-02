INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the teens once again. While it will still be chilly for the rest of the day, it will be warmer than the last few days. A colder blast of air will move in for Friday before we warm back up into the weekend and early next week.

Groundhog’s Day forecast

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens with increasing clouds overnight tonight ahead of some flurries for Friday. A cold front will move through late this evening bringing very cold temperatures for Friday.

Colder air moving in, some flurries too

For Friday, behind the cold front, a bitter blast will be here to wrap up the week. Highs will only top off in the lower 20s with a few flurries too. It will be windy out of the north and west at 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits throughout the day.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

Saturday will feature more sunshine and breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s with winds out of the south and west at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. Sunday will be warmer with more clouds. Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

By next week, temperatures will top off in the 50s and close to 60° some days!