Colder and dry start to the week

The day started off with a bit of rain in the overnight and early morning hours. Indianapolis made it to just over a quarter inch of rainfall at 0.31″.

It’s starting to feel like holiday season across Central Indiana! Christkindlmarkt was busy Sunday night with temperatures in the low 40s.

It’s going to be extremely cold to start the new week off. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s, as it takes us a while to make it out of sub-freezing temperatures.

The big travel day on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving looks mostly dry and mild, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 50s. Thanksgiving day will see scattered rain and highs in th emid to upper 40s.

