Colder and drier air ahead this week

Planning out last-minute trick-or-treat activities, it’s going to be cooler and windy. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s before midnight.

We did have some warmer air earlier today. Highs got into the low 60s. Gusty conditions and cloudy skies kept temperatures in check through the afternoon.

Here’s what the rest of the evening looks like– skies start to clear out overnight, and that will help some patchy frost to form. It needs to be clear enough, cold enough, with winds calm enough to get frost going pretty well. Conditions look favorable for that to happen tomorrow morning.

You’ll notice we get much cooler air coming up this week. Overnight low temperatures could very easily drop below freezing (32 degrees). That will make for some cold mornings. Looking ahead, don’t forget to set your clocks an hour back, as we return to Standard Time on November 7th.