Colder air rushing in; active weather ahead

A cold front passed through overnight which took us from 50 degrees at midnight to the low 30s before sunrise. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day. Wind chills will make us feel like we’re in the 20s.

Clouds will stick around most of the day. They could push east just in time for a beautiful sunset.

Under that clearing sky, temperatures will plummet overnight. We’ll be in the teens early Tuesday morning.

After the cold morning, though, we’ll actually have the nicest day of the week with sunshine and a high of 37. Wind chills will still be in the 20s.

The second half of the week will be more active. We’ll get a full inch of rain by Friday and a wintry mix could bring us a coating of wet snow.