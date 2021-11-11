Colder air moves into central Indiana; a taste of December this weekend

A strong cold front moved across the state Thursday. Winds gusted up to 40 miles per hour and most areas saw less than a quarter inch of rain. Behind the front temperatures dropped during the day and the colder air will stick around for the next few days. Skies will clear overnight and we’ll have a a cooler Friday with highs in the 40s and a chance for afternoon showers.

Over the weekend we’ll stay chilly with lows below freezing and highs near 40 degrees. The average date of first snow for central Indiana is November 19th. We’ll have a chance for light precipitation Saturday and Sunday and rain mixed with a few flurries will be possible.

Or first rain of the month arrived Thursday.

Temperatures cooled off during the day.

We had gusty winds Thursday.

So far this has been a wet fall.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

This will be a chilly weeekend.