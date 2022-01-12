Colder across central Indiana with a chance for snow through the weekend

With highs well into the 40s Wednesday was the warmest day of the week. Now, a more active weather pattern will move in and bring a daily chance for snow. While this has been a wet month, we haven’t had measurable snow since November 14th.

A rain/snow mix will develop late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. We’ll have a cloudy Friday with another chance for light snow Saturday through Sunday morning. While we have snow in the forecast, major accumulations are not expected. High temperatures through the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30s.

We have not has measurable snow this month.

It is unusual not to have snow by this time in January.

Lows will ne just below freezing overnight.

Expect highs near 40 degrees tomorrow.

Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend.