Cold weather to stick; looking ahead at wintry mix mess

Very cold this morning! We’ve seen wind chills as cold as the single digits but mainly feeling like the teens across most of the area.

A winter coat and gloves definitely a good idea as you start your Tuesday.

We should actually see at least some sunshine today! Certainly more than yesterday afternoon where we got just a peek of that golden sun before it set late in the afternoon.

Highs will only make it into the 30s this afternoon. That is considered normal for this time of year.

A light coating is again possible tonight with broken, light snow showers slipping through. We are not expecting a large impact but roads could be slippery in spots.

Thursday looks like the nicest of the week. It’s a good opportunity to take down the Christmas decor since we’ve got another wintry mix arriving the second half of the weekend.