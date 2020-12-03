Cold weather continues; chance for flurries

A low over the southern Plains is bringing a wintry mix through that area. Parts of Western Oklahoma have already reported snow totals as high as six inches. This low will stay south of us as it moves east. We will get more clouds than we had yesterday but the rain should stay south of Columbus.

Wind chills are in the teens this morning and air temperatures are starting in the 20s. Overall, slightly better than Wednesday morning. I would argue we are also already adjusting to the cold.

Very quiet forecast! Consistent with overnights below freezing and daytimes around the normal mid-low 40s. The coldest day will be Sunday with highs only in the 30s and more of a wind chill. Next week looks quiet and warming with the exception of some flurries possible Monday morning.