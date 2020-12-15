Cold Tuesday with snow arriving Wednesday

It’s a cold Tuesday morning with temperatures some 10+ degrees colder than they were yesterday morning. We’ll have wind chills in the teens and twenties for today even with air temperatures returning to the upper 30s in the afternoon. No wet weather today but dig out your snow scraper for tomorrow.

Highs will be within two degrees of freezing on Wednesday, so most of the area will be able to support snow for the entire day. South of Bloomington, however, could have a wintry mix with more rain.

Snow will roll in shortly after midnight. We could see minor accumulations during the AM rush on Wednesday. Driving could get increasingly difficult as the day goes on. By dinnertime, 1-3 inches of snow will accumulate.

That doesn’t sound like much, but the first accumulating snow, no matter how small, usually causes problems on the roads. Be cautious and don’t leave late on Wednesday because it will not be the day to rush.

We’ll stay cold on Thursday but the snow will be well on its way to melting by the weekend.