Cold Tuesday morning; colder Wednesday morning

Coats needed this morning! That wind chill is making it feel like the 20s even though our air temperatures are mostly above freezing. Even with all of the sunshine we are expecting today we will stay well below average thanks to that cold NW breeze. Highs will barely reach 40 by lunchtime and won’t get much warmer over the entire afternoon.

With the NW wind and a mostly clear sky tonight, we will easily slip back to the 20s. That means we’ll be much colder by Wednesday morning but less of a wind chill factor… I’d still plan on wearing a coat.

Temperatures will climb day by day through the weekend. Lots of wind again on Thursday but that’ll pump us up more than ten degrees above average. If you have any yardwork to do or want to hang Christmas lights, Friday and Saturday will be great options. Scattered rain is expected on Sunday and then temperatures will fall on Monday as that system exits.