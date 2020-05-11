Cold start to week with wet end

Jackets needed this morning! Temperatures are again below normal as many of us wake up in the 30s. Normal this time of the year is a low of just 51…ouch. Isolated sprinkles are moving through this morning but not expecting anything widespread. We have enough of a breeze to give us a wind chill of 32 so it feels even colder than it actually is.

We’ll climb to the 40s by lunchtime. Clouds stick around so overall a mostly cloudy day. That plus the breeze will make you want a jacket all day long. Highs this afternoon will only be in the low 50s which is nearly twenty degrees below our normal.

An isolated shower is possible this afternoon but like this morning, coverage and totals will be low. A few hundredths of an inch is the only rain accumulation we’re expecting at all.

No breaks from the cold air! A frost advisory is in effect Tuesday morning so continue to protect your plants.

Cold start to Tuesday and the afternoon doesn’t look much better. Highs will still be below average with the warmest part of the afternoon still in the upper 50s. Partly sunny and less wind both expected.

Temperatures will warm over the second half of the week with Wednesday looking pretty good. More active weather will come with the warmer temperatures.