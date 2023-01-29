INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!

Monday at a glance

Sunday night to Monday morning showers

Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!

Average high temperatures warming

We are now at the point of the season where our average high temperature starts to increase after hitting our coldest stretch of highs (statistically)! And it does so from here on out through the summer along the following dates. Better yet, we’re nearly done with 2/3 months of meteorological winter.

But first, a cool-down

Afternoon highs will be getting pretty cold this week. Monday and Tuesday look to be the coldest. Statistically this is when we should be warming up, but instead, we will be dropping cooler. These temperatures are modeled for Tuesday afternoon-evening. Pretty chilly:

Indianapolis 7 day forecast