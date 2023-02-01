INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning bitterly cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens under mostly clear skies. Don’t let the sunshine fool you today, it will be another chilly and below-average day.

Chilly but sunny Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 30s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south and west at 5-10 mph so wind chills won’t feel too bad, still chilly though. Overnight lows will again drop into the teens.

Groundhog’s Day forecast

Thursday is Groundhog’s Day. Lots of sunshine is expected here in Indy, you will see your shadow here! Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop back into the teens.

A front will push in Friday bringing our next chances of flurries and colder temperatures. Highs will top off in the middle 20s.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back in the 40s with highs in the 50s by the beginning of next week.