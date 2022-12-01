INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front brought cold temperatures Wednesday and they are sticking around for your Thursday. Temperatures do rebound as we head into Friday but we will continue to ride the rollercoaster into the beginning of next week.

Bundle up out the door

We are starting off with temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning with feel-like temperatures even colder. You are going to need to bundle up, with hats, gloves, scarves, and a heavy coat. Kids, make sure you cover as much skin as possible while waiting at the bus stop.

First day of December

Thursday begins December and it will feel like it. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s and lower 40s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Warmer end of the week

Temperatures will rebound by the end of the week and into the weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s with scattered shower chances into the weekend. Friday will remain dry with clouds increasing into the overnight hours. Showers move in Saturday morning with falling temperatures behind a passing cold front.