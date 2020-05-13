Cold start but nice day ahead; 70s in forecast

Chilly start to morning with temperatures in the 40s but not quite as cold as we were yesterday morning. You’ll want a jacket for the morning but highs will get into the low 60s this afternoon which will feel much more comfortable than it has for the last few days. We’ll still be below the normal high of 72 today but at least we’re headed in the right direction. Spotty shower in our southern counties today but most of us will stay dry.

A warm front will be lifting through the Midwest today. Eventually it’ll bring us the 70s but for today we’re watching for severe storm potential in the Southern Plains. Tornado threat will be greatest in Oklahoma and Northern Texas.

Spotty rain is possible Wednesday night with scattered storms Thursday evening. Those will be most widespread north of Indianapolis. More widespread rain will come Friday. Right now the forecast for Saturday keeps the morning dry and mild with storms in the afternoon and scattered storms again on Sunday. First look at the start of next week looks great!