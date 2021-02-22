Cold snap breaks; expect wet roadways Monday morning

Sunday was day two of seeing high temperatures above freezing after a two week cold snap.

Thankfully, we had quite a warm up Sunday so this precipitation will just leave us with wet roadways. However, there could be some light snow in far northern Indiana.

By Monday morning, most of the rain is gone. We might see a few snow flurries until 7 or 8 a.m.

With colder morning temperatures, there could be a few widely scattered slick spots because of the cold ground.

Not quite as warm as Sunday’s 43, but temperatures will get above freezing all afternoon.

We have completely turned around the weather pattern from last week. No snow in the forecast, four days with highs in the 40s and maybe 50 next weekend.