Cold start for Tuesday; wintry mix in forecast

Many of us are some 15 to nearly 30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago, so I’m checking off coat, hat, and scarf on the list. I was kind of wanting a scarf yesterday and today will be colder than that. Wind chills are in the 20s this morning and highs will struggle into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Highs should be in the 60s this time of the year but will only get into the 40s for the rest of the week. High pressure will bring us sunshine later on today, but our next weather maker brings a more active pattern by Wednesday evening.

We’ll actually have widespread frost Tuesday night, so you’ll want to protect any early season plants you may have.

A cold start to Wednesday morning will support a wintry mix that’ll move into our NW counties as early as 5 a.m. Most of this will translate into scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will only reach 44 and with so much cloud cover and a breeze, it will feel quite cold. Wet weather will wrap up around dinnertime.

Thursday will be dry and chilly during the daytime with a wintry mix developing in the evening and continuing into much of Friday. Temperatures will start to improve by the weekend.