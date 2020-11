Frosty windshields this morning, so be patient and don’t start driving until you have full visibility. Jackets needed each morning in the foreseeable future. High pressure is back in control for now, so lots of sunshine for Thursday; some clouds return Friday.

Temperatures will really struggle on Friday. Highs will only hit about 50 degrees, which is a touch below average.

Rain is likely to fall on Saturday. Small rain chance on Sunday and then colder on Monday and Tuesday.