Cold Monday; Election Day will be warmer

Winter coat is coming out this morning! We’re some twenty degrees colder than we were yesterday morning. Waking up in the 20s many of us are actually colder than Chicago this Monday morning. Temperatures won’t get above freezing until well after sunrise. The whole day will be some ten degrees below average with highs only in the upper 40s. The trade off is that we’ll stay nice and sunny.

High pressure is in control for pretty much the rest of the forecast period so no wet weather is expected. We’ll still be chilly during the overnights but the daytime highs will get warmer and warmer each day of the week. By the weekend we’ll be a solid ten degrees above the normal with highs briefly topping off around 70. Enjoy!