Thanks to a moisture-filled atmosphere, it was the driving force behind late-day showers and thunderstorms across Central Indiana. A line of storms continues moving east and will be out of our area as sunset approaches from west to east. These storms are all ahead of a cold front that will pass through. Clouds will then get out of here and Tuesday we’ll gradually see more sunshine in our skies.

Surface Map Showing Approaching Cold Front

Showers exit this evening

Highs Tuesday in the low-to-mid 70s with occasional showers around

Tuesday for the most part will be dry and have gradually clearing skies, a very scattered light shower is possible throughout the day. In addition, Tuesday kicks off an “early-fall” pattern that will stick around for a few days. These temperatures will be more normal for the end of September, not mid-August. Tuesday’s forecast high of 75° is normal for September 24-25. You’ll be able to also enjoy mother nature’s “Free A/C” at night, too with overnight lows getting into the 50s.

Below Normal Temperatures Tuesday Overnight Lows Tuesday Free A/C Forecast

Starting Thursday, our air mass will once again change thanks to the hot dome returning to the Midwest. You’ve heard us use this term on several occasions this summer. It has brought up a few 90s (8 total for 2023 so far) and this pattern shift will likely bring more. In fact, it’s increasingly looking likely this heat-filled pattern may stick around. Temperatures look to warm up each day starting Thursday. 90s return starting Sunday and even more in store into next week

Temperature Departures This Weekend

Current Jet Stream, Hot Dome will expand this weekend