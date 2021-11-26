Cold for Black Friday; patchy rain this weekend

It’s a very cold start to Black Friday. Wind chill temperatures have been down in the single digits and teens this morning. Bundle up if you’ll be out trying to score some deals. We’ll get some sunshine in here today but that won’t be enough to keep the chilly weather away. Highs Friday afternoon will only rise to the mid 30s.

If you’re heading out to the Circle of Lights tonight, you’ll need to keep with the layers. Temperatures will be in low 30s when the lighting takes place at 7:55 PM. However, it will feel even colder with wind chills in the mid 20s.

Cloudier and warmer tomorrow. Temperatures rebound to the mid 40s by Saturday afternoon. A few isolated showers will be in the area during the afternoon and evening. However, not everyone gets wet. As colder air mixes in, a few flurries can’t be ruled out by Sunday morning.