INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures won’t climb too much this afternoon, getting stuck in the middle 40s across central Indiana. We gradually warm up back to normal temperatures by this weekend.

Chilly, wet Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will top off in the middle 40s with scattered showers around this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 20-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. There is a wind advisory to our south and east. Rainfall totals will be light, less than a tenth of an inch in some places. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s, winds will still be breezy.

Light showers on Tuesday

Tuesday will bring spotty showers with breezy conditions once again. It will also be mostly cloudy. Highs will climb into the lower 50s, still below average for this time of year.

Gradually warming up

Temperatures will gradually warm up for the rest of the week. Highs climb close to 60° on Wednesday and close to 70° by Friday. This weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the middle and upper 70s.

Indianapolis 7-day