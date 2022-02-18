A few flurries lingering this morning, otherwise it’s a quiet and colder start. Plan on slick spots on some of the roads this morning though. Less traveled (secondary) roads will likely be the trickier ones to travel on today. Be sure to factor in extra time!

We picked up record rainfall in Indy Thursday. 1.64″ of rain fell in Indianapolis yesterday. This broke the old record of 0.91″ from 1883.

We’re dry today but it will be cold! This afternoon temperatures will only rise to the low 30s with plenty of sunshine.

We stay dry and cold for any of your evening plans tonight. However, overnight, clouds will increase with another cold front that will move through the area. With it, a few light snow showers will slide through, providing an additional light coating of snow.

However, by sunrise Saturday, we will be back to brighter skies but very cold conditions again. The weekend will end very different from when it started. After a winter feel over Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s Sunday. 54° is actually the average high temperature for the first day of spring on March 20th.