INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning damp with a few light showers after heavy rainfall overnight. In the last 24 hours, Indianapolis has picked up 1.03″. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon with cold air moving in behind a cold front. This weekend looks seasonal and chilly.

Showers, tumbling temperatures Thursday

Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s around lunchtime. A cold front will come in, bringing afternoon scattered showers and storms. Behind that cold front will be tumbling temperatures through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be gusty too, sustained between 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45-50 mph. A few flurries mixing in will be possible later this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Blustery, cold Friday

Friday will be a blustery and cold day with a few flurries around as well. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30s with feel-like temperatures in the teens and 20s due to winds out of the west between 15-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. We will also have mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

Saturday will be dry and seasonal with temperatures in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the better half of the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. Sunday will be a wet day with rain and snow showers mixing. Some slushy accumulations could be possible. More details to come on this tonight and tomorrow morning.

Seasonal, some snow showers

Next week, temperatures will be seasonal to start with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s into Wednesday. By Wednesday, our snow shower chances return. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned.