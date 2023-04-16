INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures drop heading into Monday with winds gusting around 40 mph across Indiana.

Monday forecast

Scattered showers Monday

Scattered showers are in the forecast for the Monday morning commute. As temperatures drop cooler for Sunday night and Monday morning, mixed precipitation and a few ice pellets aren’t out of the question in the first half of the day. Cloudy skies and gray weather will stick around for the rest of Monday with a few showers mixed in throughout the day.

Strong winds Monday

Peak wind gusts into Monday afternoon will be in excess of 40 mph. It’s a good idea to secure any loose items in the yard tonight before the winds continue to increase over the next 24 hours.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

We start the week off on a cooler note with rain in the forecast on Monday. However, we quickly return to much warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and potentially low 80s by Wednesday. Next storm chances begin at the end of the week Thursday, before a chill weekend ahead.