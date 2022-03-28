It’s quite cold out the door Monday morning. Temperatures have fallen to the upper teens and lower 20s. The winter layers are recommended as you head out or send kids to the bus stop. Don’t forget the sunglasses, though, because we will have plenty of sunshine around throughout the day.

High pressure in the region has kept our skies clear through the overnight. As that slides east, we will start to introduce more clouds late in the day. Even with all the sunshine, it will still be chilly on into the afternoon. Luckily, winds won’t be as breezy but temperatures will only rise to the mid 40s this afternoon. That’s nearly 15° below average for this time of year.

An unsettled pattern gets underway again this week. Rain chances will arrive as early as Tuesday afternoon. This round will be scattered in nature and an isolated non-severe t-storm can’t be ruled out. There will still be plenty of dry time tomorrow as well. The best timing for rain will be close to the evening commute Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise through the night Tuesday into Wednesday, setting us up for the warmest day of the week. Wednesday will be a very breezy day as southerly winds drive temperatures into the mid 70s by the afternoon. A few isolated to very widely scattered showers will be possible early Wednesday but there will be plenty of dry time too. By Wednesday evening, a push of moisture arrives in the state and we are in for a soggy evening. Rainfall will peak in coverage late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before it tapers off toward the weekend. A few strong, gusty thunderstorms will be possible very early Thursday morning. We will keep a close eye on this system as it nears.

Temperatures take a tumble again Thursday into Friday with a few snowflakes possible before the week is out. Although this coming weekend slips to below average temperatures again, at least it will be a dry one.