Cold air continues through the weekend; flurries possible Monday

Before the sun rose, Nan Kirby snapped a picture of her beautiful light display. We want to see your lights! Post them to my Facebook Page HERE.

Winter coat and sunglasses needed for your Friday morning. Temperatures are a couple of degrees higher than 24 hours ago but the afternoon will feel pretty much the same as Thursday did. Dew points are climbing through the 20s, so not as dry as Wednesday and Thursday. It’s an overall comfortably cool air mass in place. A cold front slides through tonight.

Highs in the 40s for Friday afternoon and a low of 30 for Friday night. Very normal or just above for the season.

Dry and chilly all weekend. Either day will be fine for getting a Christmas tree or putting up lights, but Saturday will be sunnier and a few degrees warmer. Highs will only make it into the 30s on Sunday.

Flurries are possible on Monday. No other concerns for active weather for the rest of the forecast period. Temperatures will slowly and slightly warm next week.