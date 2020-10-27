Cloudy today; the sun will come out tomorrow

Only a couple of degrees colder than we were Monday morning but certainly feeling chilly. Could have some sprinkles this morning but the rain will remain light and scattered. Isolated showers possible south of Shelbyville.

Zeta should strengthen back to hurricane status today. The Category 1 hurricane will then trek through the Gulf and make landfall on the LA/MS coast Wednesday evening. The weakening system will then turn NE.

This will mean a difficult rainfall forecast for central Indiana Thursday. Many of our northern counties could escape with hardly any rain at all while those in Bloomington and Columbus could get a solid 1-2 inches of rain. Indianapolis is right on the transition line of a tight gradient, so we are preparing for a stormy Thursday.

Halloween should be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows down to the 30s.