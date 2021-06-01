Cloudy open to June; showers move in tonight

Skies are rather cloudy this Tuesday morning. Radar is showing light showers over the area, but the air at the surface is very dry. With the dry air in place, most of the moisture will evaporate before reaching the surface. At best, a few sprinkles will be possible today with mainly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Even with the cloud cover, temperatures will reach into the mid-70s!

Shower chances ramp up overnight as a surface low nears the Ohio Valley. Rain will move into the Indy metro area around midnight tonight, with the heaviest rain falling in our southeastern counties.

The rain will continue throughout the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. There could be thunderstorms in the mix as well. Rain totals up to 1.00” will be possible by Thursday evening.

On Friday, central Indiana is going to dry out and the weather pattern will turn warmer. Summer-like temperatures in the 80s are expected through the weekend with mostly sunny skies!