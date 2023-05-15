The light shower activity has pushed out of central Indiana this morning. A limited shower chance still exists through midday with skies remaining rather cloudy. A few broken clouds are possible late in the day as highs rise into the lower 70s this afternoon. Highs today are only running a couple degrees shy of the average for the date.

The weather through the evening is going to remain dry with lingering cloud cover over the area. There is another push for rainfall early Tuesday morning and will likely have impacts for the morning commute. CBS4 Futureview has the peak coverage occurring between 7 AM to 11 AM. Rumbles of thunder within the embedded downpours cannot be ruled out. Rain totals will likely remain 0.75” through Tuesday evening.

The scattered rainfall and cloud cover will keep temperatures on the cooler side tomorrow. Highs are projected to stay below 70° degrees around central Indiana. Once the rain moves out late Tuesday afternoon, there will be improvements to the forecast.

By midweek, temperatures become more seasonal, and the Ohio Valley will begin to dry out with higher pressure building back into the area. There is another shot at thunderstorms ahead of a storm system Friday afternoon.