We’re already seeing transitions in our weather pattern as we open up this Tuesday. More clouds are in the area and actual temperatures aren’t quite as cold. However, you still need the winter coat with wind chills in the mid 20s this morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will only peak in the mid 40s. That’s still well below average for this time of year, when we should be in the upper 50s.

Take the winter coat and rain gear when leaving today.

Cold and cloudy with a few showers today.

Winds will turn breezy out of the southeast this afternoon and spotty to widely scattered showers will develop. We really aren’t looking at a lot of rain for today but having the umbrella around is still advised. Rainfall will reach its peak coverage around the evening commute.

We are dry through the lunch hour

Spotty showers possible mid-afternoon

Rain peaks by the evening commute

Are you ready for another warmup? It comes tomorrow but will be brief. Temperatures surge Wednesday into the 70s on gusty southerly winds. Gusts will be near 40 mph at times, so keep that in mind if you’re planning to be outside to enjoy the warmth. These gusty conditions could also make driving more difficult.

Winds shift out of the south tomorrow, sending temperatures surging.

Gusty winds on Wednesday will be near 40 mph.

Temperatures Wednesday surge to the 70s.

A few hit and miss showers are possible early in the day tomorrow, but the primary concern for rainfall will come in the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain and thunderstorms are expected, mainly after 6 p.m. A few storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat for anything that does develop; large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The more favorable setup for these storms will be in our southwestern counties but everyone should be weather aware tomorrow.