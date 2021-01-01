Cloudy and cold with more snow for the first weekend of the new year

2021 started with an active weather pattern. A strong storm system brought freezing rain on the first day of the new year. As temperatures warmed during the day we saw a changeover to rain. After a slippery start Friday was a very soggy day with most of the state receiving three quarters of an inch of rain. Visibility remained near zero as a blanket of dense fog covered the area.

The clouds, thick fog and light rain will stay with us overnight and clouds will linger through Saturday.

Another area of low pressure will race across the state Saturday night. Light snow will develop by 2am Sunday and accumulate through mid-morning. For Indianapolis, up to an inch of snow is likely through Sunday morning. Less than an inch is likely south of I-70. Up to two inches will fall in a heavier band of snow from Lafayette to Kokomo. The snow will end by lunchtime and Sunday will be a cloudy, cold day.

Recapping December and a look ahead to January:

December will go into the record book with temperatures average almost four degrees above average. It was a dry month with precipitation 1.54″ below average. Snowfall was sparse with only 2.5″, 4.4″ below average. Let’s hope for more snow in January. On average it’s our snowiest month of the year with 8.6″. We gain 45 minutes of daylight by the end of the month and the average temperatures also begin to rise.

Friday was a soggy day.

Saturday will be cloudy and cold.

Light snow will develop Saturday night.

Up to an inch of snow is likely b Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a cloudy, cold day.

December was a mild, dry month.

Daylight grows by 45 minutes by the end of January.