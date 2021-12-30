Clouds sticking around but we are warming up to close the year

We were off to a very foggy start early Thursday morning. Even as of 9 AM, visibility in some locations has been reduced to less than . The fog will mix out late this morning and we’ll continue with cloudy conditions into the afternoon. We will be a little warmer this afternoon though. A wind shift out of the south-southwest will take our temperatures to the mid and upper 40s.

Southerly winds will keep our temperatures from falling much tonight. Expect temperatures steady in the mid 40s this evening through early Friday morning. The last day of 2021 will be very mild but fitting for this particular December. This month has tied for the most 60° in a December on record in Indianapolis. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise to near that level, but likely fall just short of it. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 50s and we’ll likely see a few more breaks in the clouds. Rain returns for the evening though and could impact your New Year’s Eve plans.

Most of us will be ringing in the new year dry at midnight. However, at that time, a few showers developing over our southern counties is expected. That rain will spread north throughout Saturday morning and last with us until early Sunday. That’ll make for a rather soggy start to the new year. If you will be traveling to or from nearby locations to our northwest, like Chicago, be aware that rain and snow will create some hazardous driving conditions during this time. A few snow showers and flurries will be possible in central Indiana early Sunday, primarily in our northern most locations.