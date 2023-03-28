The month of March has been quite soggy around central Indiana. Indianapolis received an additional 0.38” of rainfall on Monday, making the total for the month at 5.62”. The total is now running nearly 2.5” above average to-date! There are still chances for rain this week. However, the chance for showers today is going to be very low.

A weak wave is moving over Illinois and Missouri this Tuesday morning. Skies may be mostly clear now, but clouds are expected to build into the area midday and this afternoon. At best, it could spit out a few sprinkles this afternoon. Highs will rise back near the 50° today.

Cloud cover will break apart this evening with skies clearing out heading into the overnight hours. The clear sky will help temperatures to quickly drop tonight with lows back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

There is going to be another shot at light rain showers Wednesday afternoon. However, there will still be many dry hours within the next few days as temperatures gradually rise back into the mid to upper 50s.

Active weather is expected late in the week as a strong storm system passes over the Ohio Valley. Strong winds, heavy rain and even strong to severe storms will all be possible on Friday. Stayed tuned for more updates this week from the CBS4 Weather Team.