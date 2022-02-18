Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
42°
Indianapolis
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Crime in Indianapolis
Remarkable Women
NewsNation Now
National and World
CBS4 Digital Exclusives
Viral
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
BestReviews
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Links on CBS4
Press Releases
CBS4 Investigates
Weather
Indianapolis Weather Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Indiana Weather Radar
Watches & Warnings
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
Sports
NCAA Basketball Tournament
Indiana Pacers
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet the CBS4 Team
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Send a News Tip
Sign up for Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Community Calendar
Work for us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Please enter a search term.
Climate
Indianapolis climate report: March 2022
Top Climate Headlines
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Vroom faces thousands of complaints from car buyers
BBB warns of woman’s picture used in potential scam
CBS4 Investigates: Stopping hackers during tax season
Customers ‘heated’ after installing solar panels
Vets face long waits and more at Indy VA hospital
Hoosiers experience insurance rate hikes
CBS4 investigates delay in unemployment payments
Major shoplifting rings target Indiana
Identity theft protection goes beyond checking your …
IN surgeon to take stand, accused of substance abuse
View All CBS4 Investigates
Popular
Indy man charged with animal cruelty
What we know so far about Indiana’s mysterious boom
Vroom faces thousands of complaints from car buyers
‘Monstrous’ and ‘horrific’: Shelby Co. serial rapist …
Loud boom believed to be meteor explosion
Video released of officer’s shooting, hunt for suspect
Indy entrepreneur shot to death at home in Castleton